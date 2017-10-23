Town of Queen Creek recognizes Red Ribbon Week

The town of Queen Creek recognizes Oct. 23 – 31 as Red Ribbon Week to take a visible stand against drugs.
Red Ribbon Week raises awareness of drug use and the problems drugs can cause for a community, and encourage parents, educators, business owners and other community organizations to promote drug-free lifestyles.
A guide to events and contests offered as part of the campaign is available online at redribbon.org. It includes a pledge to take steps toward a drug-free lifestyle, a photo contest and a Red Ribbon contest.
“It’s important to take time to acknowledge this important issue impacting our communities across the nation,” said Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney in a press release. “The campaign brings together parents, schools, and businesses as we look for innovative ways to keep our kids and communities drug free. We appreciate the youth from the East Valley Young Marines being so active in such an important cause.”
The red ribbon symbolizes a continuing commitment to reducing the demand for illicit drugs in communities. In 1985, Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Enrique S. “Kiki” Camarena was killed by drug traffickers.
Shortly after Camarena’s death, citizens from his hometown of Calexico, California, began wearing red ribbons to remember him and commemorate his sacrifice. Congress established Red Ribbon Week in 1988.
For more information about Red Ribbon Week, visit GetSmartAboutDrugs.com.