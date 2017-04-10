Town of Queen Creek seeks event, festival partnerships

The town of Queen Creek is offering citizens an opportunity to bring a new event or festival to the community.
The town is seeking applicants for its Festival Partnership Program, which is designed to attract mid- to large-scale festivals and events to the community.
Applications are being accepted July 1-20. The mission of the program is to improve the economic well-being and quality of life for town residents while reducing the risk for production companies.
Event and festival producers are invited to submit an application for monetary support for events taking place before June 30, 2018. Applications will be reviewed by the town’s FPP subcommittee in early August.
Applications will be reviewed and scored based on a set of criteria that includes, but is not limited to, the economic impact on the community, vendor references and proven ability to deliver. The subcommittee has authority to approve applications under $15,000.
Any contracts recommended for an amount over $15,000 will be reviewed by the town council. The maximum possible award of monetary sponsorship is $20,000.
Initiated in 2015, several events have been successfully supported through the FPP application process. Current FPP events include Lemonade Days produced by HDE, the Queen Creek Food Truck Feastival produced by AZ Feastivals; and Vintage and Vino, Bacon, Blues and Brews and Messy Fest, produced by Levitate Agency.
For more information about the Festival Partnership Program, visit QueenCreek.org/Festival. People with questions may call Erica Perez, special events coordinator, at 480-358-3719 or e-mail her at Erica.Perez@QueenCreek.org.