Town seeks input the draft Parks and Rec master plan update

The town of Queen Creek is in the process of updating the Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee will review the first draft of the update at its next meeting and take public feedback on the draft plan. The updated plan was completed based on public input, an analysis of Queen Creek’s current and future parks and recreation needs, previously approved plans and available funding mechanisms, according to a press release.
The public is invited to attend the PRAC meeting at 6 p.m. April 11 at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, to provide input on the draft plan.
To view the plan, visit QueenCreek.org/PlanQCParks.
The town’s original parks master plan — the Parks, Trails and Open Space Master Plan — was approved in 2005, and is what this updated plan is based upon. The update is designed to reflect changes in the community, recreation trends, implementation steps, and available funding mechanisms.
Feedback on the draft plan will be compiled with input received from PRAC and the town council. A final draft will be presented to the council at its June 7 meeting for possible adoption.
The Parks and Recreation Master Plan Update and public input received through the process will be integrated into the town’s General Plan update.
The General Plan serves as a guiding document for the town’s future, outlining how the town will manage growth. To learn more about the General Plan update and to provide feedback, visit QueenCreek.org/PlanQC.
If those unable to attend the meeting, online input will be accepted through April 14 at QueenCreek.org/PlanQCParks..