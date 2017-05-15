Town-sponsored blood drive to take place May 18

Give the gift of life by donating blood at the town of Queen Creek’s blood drive.
The United Blood Services Bloodmobile will be at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, from noon to 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.
To schedule an appointment, go online to BloodHero.com using “QueenCreek” as the sponsor code. Donors can also complete the health history questionnaire online prior to their appointment.
Donors are encouraged to drink plenty of water and eat a hearty meal before their donation, according to a press release.
For more information about United Blood Services, visit UnitedBloodServices.org.