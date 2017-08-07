Town in talks with Arizona Game and Fish to offer urban fishing program at West Park

Area businesses and residents may be able to hang out a “gone fishing” shingle next year.
That’s because West Park, the town of Queen Creek’s newest recreation area, which broke ground Aug. 1, may feature the state’s urban fishing program as one of its amenities when it opens in 2018.
Although the paperwork has not been formally signed, Adam Robinson, the town’s recreation superintendent, said representatives from Arizona Game and Fish Department feel the West Park lake offers the “ideal scenario” for its community fishing program.
“It’s a big enough lake at 5 acres for their fishing program. And it’s a way to connect people with fishing in a city environment. The program will allow city folk to get out fishing and develop a love for that sport,” Mr. Robinson said during a phone interview.
Joann Hill, community fishing specialist for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, said she is very optimistic about bringing the program to Queen Creek.
“We are always looking for cities and towns to provide fishing opportunities,” Ms. Hill said during a phone interview.
Vice Mayor Jeff Brown is enthusiastic about the prospect of bringing the program to Queen Creek.
“Townsfolk have been saying for years that we simply don’t have enough things for our youth to do. Our new West Park is one step toward resolving that issue, but I’m most excited about the partnership with Arizona Game and Fish and the community fishing program,” the vice mayor said in an e-mailed response to questions. “Fishing is a wholesome activity for our kids to participate in and it’s a really great pursuit that families can do together, one that makes for even stronger family bonds.
“The cost to town taxpayers for the program is minimal, just a few thousand dollars annually. And the fact that a family doesn’t have to buy a tank of gas to go on a fishing excursion or spend a couple hundred bucks (for a family of four) to attend a major league sporting event makes it comparatively easy on the individual family budget too. Oh, and it might just add a few dollars to the town coffers as anglers young and old buy bait, snacks and supplies for their day at West Park lake,” he said.
The program
Ms. Hill said the town’s new park fulfills the requirements to house the community fishing program. They are: a city or town has to be a willing partner, the lake has to be open to the public and it has to have good water quality.
“We want it to be safe for fishing and for people to eat the fish that comes out of there,” Ms. Hill said.
She said five acres is the “perfect size for an urban lake.”
“It’s big enough that we can stock it pretty regularly, but not so big that it’s a big management issue,” Ms. Hill said.
She said her department is considering the expansion pond fishing program for the lake at West Park.
“Our expansion waters are the ones that get stocked every other month October through June. The general plan is to stock catfish two times in the spring and once in the fall, stock trout two times in the winter and stock bluegill once in the spring. If our budget allows we will stock more fish and more frequently,” Ms. Hill said.
Arizona Fish and Game Department picks up most of the cost to stock the fish and maintain the program, she said. The town would pay a partnership fee that would cover a portion of the cost of the fish.
Ms. Hill offered the following example of the partnership fee.
“For our expansion waters, we typically ask that the city pay for 25 percent of the cost of the fish. If we plan for the normal amount of fish stocked for a 5-acre expansion pond that will cost a total of approximately $9,000 for fish per year (at the current price for fish),” Ms. Hill explained in an e-mail. “The city’s portion of that would be $2,250 annually which breaks down to $450 per acre per year for fish. For the town’s investment of $450 per acre they will receive back an additional $1,350 per acre per year from us in fish supply plus they will generate revenue into the town through the purchases of gas, bait, snacks and other incidentals people purchase while participating in outdoor activities.”
Queen Creek Councilman Jake Hoffman said he is learning about the program and would like to know more about the cost involved.
“I have not yet been briefed by staff on the possible partnership with game and fish, so I can’t comment on whether or not it is it worthwhile spend. However, my hope is that staff and council will look to all corners of the market for best practices and cost efficiencies, such as the many private sector developments that currently operate multi-acre lakes and catch-and-release fishing stocks,” he said in an e-mailed response to questions.
Resident response
The lake and possibility of a fishing program were rated high by residents attending an informational open house held July 13 about the park, Adam Robinson, the town’s recreation superintendent, said during a phone interview.
About 100 people attended, he said.
“They were excited to have the lake. It’s a very different feature. It stood out the most,” Mr. Robinson said.
Amenities at the new park include lighted youth baseball and softball fields, a lighted multi-purpose field (soccer, football, etc.), a playground, splash pad, walking trail, restrooms and a concessions area, according to the town’s website: queencreek.org.
Five acres will be used for a lake at the north end of the park will be used for the lake, a feature residents attending the open house favored, Mr. Robinson said.
The feedback from residents regarding the park was positive, he said.
“People were excited to see the park coming, being built, what it was going to include. They were excited to have a lake, especially a fishing lake,” he said, adding the program is not yet confirmed.
Sara Moore and her husband, Eric, just moved into their new Queen Creek home which borders the site of West Park. They attended the open house to learn more about the amenities.
Mrs. Moore said during a phone interview she is very excited about the lake and the possibility to have fishing close to her home.
Also, the Moores questioned whether lights from the park’s athletic fields would shine in through their windows, and they got an answer during the open house.
“We were told (the park) will have a special type of light that shines down on the field, so there will not be an overspray of the light,” Mrs. Moore said during a phone interview.
She said town staff informed her there will be a five- to 10-acre buffer between the Moore home and the park, putting to rest the Moores’ concerns about noise.
Karen Flaherty said during a phone interview she is excited to have the park opening near her home.
“I think it’s going to be really nice. They have the lake and walking paths. We don’t play ball so the field are not as interested in them, but there will be an area in which to picnic and covered ramadas,” Mrs. Flaherty said, noting she had attended a similar open house a year ago when the park design was being planned.
Tony Cozzi lives north of the park site. He said he was pleased with all the work that had been done on the park design.
He and his wife probably won’t fish at the lake, but they will use the park for other recreational activities they enjoy, he said during a phone interview.
“Mainly exercise,” he said.
He uses the town’s walking and biking trail that will have a spur off it into the park. He said he appreciated that a public restroom will be built near that junction.
“I thought it was nice for people on the trail,” he said.
For more information about the park, visit queencreek.org.
