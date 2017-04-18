Traffic enforcement, management on Queen Creek Town Council’s April 19 agenda

Discussions to include red-light cameras; electronic feedback signage, MCSO traffic incidents for 2016-17
Could a red-light camera be in Queen Creek’s future?
Town Transportation Engineer Mohamed Youssef will be asking the Queen Creek Town Council for guidance on whether to pursue the traffic enforcement option as well as others during the council’s April 19 meeting at the town hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
Council members will hear reports on revving up the town of Queen Creek’s methods to manage traffic and enforce traffic regulations from Mr. Youssef and Capt. Dave Munley of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6—Queen Creek, the traffic engineer said during an interview.
Traffic management
Speed enforcement and red-light cameras are speed management measures that could be utilized on Ellsworth Loop Road, Mr. Youssef said.
The measures are most effective when combined with traffic enforcement by MCSO, he said.
“Speed management is a multi-disciplinary approach to controlling speeds using enforcement, design and technology applications,” Mr Youssef said during an interview. “The benefits of speed management are safer roads with fewer incidents and less severe injuries.”
Other options to help manage traffic in the Ellsworth Loop Road speed enforcement corridor include:
•Permanent speed feedback signs flashing a “slow down” message when the speed exceeds a preset limit.
•Signage that reads: “Signal timed for 45 mph.” The signs would be placed on top of the speed feedback signs.
•Safety zone signs with “zero tolerance” notation.
•Signage that reads: “It is our town, please slow down.”
•Combining regular targeted speed enforcement with a public awareness program.
“The speed management techniques can be used for safety benefits to provide a more consistent speed throughout a corridor or to decrease the number of speed violators,” Mr. Youssef said.
Traffic enforcement
As a complement to the transportation engineer’s presentation, Capt. Munley will present a report about traffic enforcement for the calendar year 2016 and year-to-date for 2017, he said during an interview.
His report will cover injury and non-injury accidents as well as traffic stops, speeding and DUIs, he said.
“I will also discuss a traffic initiative that will start in July. It will be a pilot program that will involve an assigned sergeant to oversee and coordinate all traffic enforcement activities,” he said in an e-mailed response to questions.
The town council meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Public hearings do not begin before 7 p.m.
The meeting agenda and council’s information packet can be viewed on the town’s website at www.queencreek.org. Click on the meeting listing on the town’s Calendar.
For more information, call the town at 480-358-3000.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.