Upcoming weekend closures near Ellsworth, Ocotillo roads in Queen Creek

Two weekend closures are scheduled in January as part of the Ocotillo Road improvements from Ellsworth Loop to Heritage Loop in the town of Queen Creek. They are:
•209th Way will be closed south of Ocotillo from 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
(Editor’s note: In addition, Ellsworth Road will be closed south of Ocotillo Road from 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30.)
There will be no access to Ocotillo Road from the south at Ellsworth Road or 209th Way during the closures. Ocotillo Road will remain open. The closures will allow for the removal of asphalt and pave the base. Completing the two pieces with a full closure instead of a flagging operation increases efficiency, safety and stability.
The Ocotillo Road improvements include expanding Ocotillo Road from two to four lanes with a center turn lane, adding curb, gutter, landscaping, bike lanes and sidewalks. New traffic signals will be installed at the intersections of Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads and Heritage Loop and Ocotillo roads.
The project also includes converting the overhead electric to underground on Ocotillo Road and construction of a parklet on the northwest corner of Ocotillo and Ellsworth roads. The project is anticipated to be completed this summer.
Road improvement projects in the design phase include:
•Crismon Road from Queen Creek to Germann: The project consists of paving, curb and gutter to extend Crismon Road north from Queen Creek Road to Germann Road with one lane in each direction. It will also include intersection and streetlight improvements. Construction is anticipated to begin this summer.
•Riggs Road – Recker to Power: The Maricopa County Department of Transportation is in the process of improving Riggs Road from Recker to Ellsworth Road. Riggs Road is being expanded to two lanes in each direction with a center turn lane.
The improvements will be completed in three phases. Hawes to Ellsworth roads were recently completed. The Recker to Power improvements are anticipated to begin in spring 2017 and improvements to Power to Hawes are anticipated to begin in the fall.
•Power Road – Ocotillo to Brooks Farm: Widening the roadway to three lanes in each direction with a center turn lane with curb and sidewalks. Improvements will also include undergrounding utilities, irrigation and a box culvert crossing at Sonoqui Wash. Construction is anticipated to being this summer.
To receive weekly traffic advisories, sign up for eNotifications on the town’s website. For more information regarding the town’s CIP projects, visit QueenCreek.org/BetterRoadsAhead.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.