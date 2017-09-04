Vendors sought for Queen Creek’s signature Trunk or Treat event

Showcase your business to thousands of excited residents and visitors at Queen Creek’s largest signature event.
The town of Queen Creek is seeking community involvement for the Trunk or Treat event. Presented by Dignity Health, Trunk or Treat will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, on Ellsworth Road in Town Center, north of Ocotillo Road.
There are a variety of opportunities for area organizations, businesses and individuals to participate in this event, which draws thousands of residents each year.
One of the highlights of this popular event — Trunk or Treat Street — invites groups and individuals to host a decorated car trunk or truck bed for children to trick-or-treat for candy.
A completed application is required to host a trunk; the fee is $25 and the deadline is Sept. 14.
All candy is provided by the town through sponsorships, participation fees and donations.
Booth space is also available for community groups, nonprofit organizations and businesses to host carnival games as a fundraising activity. A completed application is required to host a carnival game; the fee is $10 and the deadline is Sept. 14.
Carnival booth operators must provide their own equipment (tables, chairs, game, prizes/candy, decorations, etc.) and all candy must be pre-packaged.
The town is also seeking vendors and sponsors for the event, offering an opportunity to showcase business goods and services. The deadline for vendor registration is Sept. 14; vendor applications are available online at QueenCreek.org.
Trunk or Treat provides a safe and unique way for families to enjoy an inexpensive evening of Halloween fun in a festival. For additional information about the event, sponsorship opportunities or vendor questions, contact the event coordinator, Erica Perez, at 480-358-3719 or Erica.Perez@QueenCreek.org.
A special thanks to the sponsors of Trunk or Treat: Cornerstone Church, Dignity Health, Event Team, Garn and Mason Orthodontics, Hunter Contracting, Joyride Express Car Wash, Kids First Pediatric Dentistry and Pediatrics of Queen Creek.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.