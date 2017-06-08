Visit the Water Use It Wisely tower all month, meet ‘Wayne Drop’ June 14 at the QC library

Throughout the month of June, the Water Use It Wisely tower will be on display at the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
Designed to help people understand the average daily water use, the tower consists of 120 gallon jugs. The display not only serves as a visual representation, there will be a variety of activities for the community to learn more about water conservation opportunities.
On Wednesday, June 14, the library’s A Series of Unboring Events will feature the Waterless Wonder. A variety of activities that provide an opportunity for kids to be creative while learning about water conservation and the elements of art will be offered from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
For more information and to register, visit MCLDAZ.org.
The library will also offer a variety of activities related to water conservation that do not require pre-registration:
- Saturday, June 10: Tanya Hughes, with SRP, will provide money-saving tips on how to conserve water and use energy more efficiently. The workshop will be held from 11 a.m. to noon in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
- Tuesday, June 13: Enjoy a “playcation” at the library with sensory stations related to water conservation offering opportunities for you and your child to explore and learn together. The “playcation” is open to preschooler and toddlers from 10 a.m. to noon in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
- Wednesday, June 14: Meet a news meteorologist during the Awesome Occupations segment from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Zane Grey Community Room.
- Wednesday, June 14: Meet Wayne Drop, the water conservation enthusiast, and learn more water conservation tips with the opportunity to win great prizes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Throughout the month of June, residents are invited to take pictures with the water tower. Submit the photos to QueenCreek.org/WaterTower along with how to save water. Participants will be entered to win a variety of prizes.
The town of Queen Creek will offer a free Saving Your Trees from Monsoon Damage program on Saturday, June 17. ISA-certified arborist Cathy Rymer will provide information on the art and science of good pruning and how to keep one’s investments healthy.
The workshop will be held 9-11:30 a.m. at the Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Workshops are offered free of charge to town of Queen Creek utility customers. Advanced registration is required.
For more information, or to register, visit QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart, e-mail ConservetheQC@QueenCreek.org or call 480-358-3455.
For more information about the town’s water efforts, visit QueenCreek.org/ReduceTheUse.