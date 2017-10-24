Vote San Tan Valley Steering Committee begins incorporation vote process

The Vote San Tan Valley Steering Committee announced Oct. 6 it has taken the first step toward putting the question of San Tan Valley incorporation on the ballot by filing the required documents of a boundary map and petition with the Pinal County Elections Department.
“Our ability to file is built on the consensus and efforts of multiple groups. Now San Tan Valley residents will have the opportunity and right to choose whether to be recognized as one community or be absorbed into various others, which would mean the loss of our identity and autonomy,” steering committee member Rey Torres said in a press release.
The petition language was accepted by the Pinal County Elections Department, which signals the start of an effort to collect signatures from 10 percent of registered voters within the proposed community.
In order to complete a map of proposed municipal boundaries, steering committee members negotiated with Pinal County and the Arizona State Land Department.
Bob Phillips and his wife, Julie, a steering committee member, volunteered the services of their company Survey Solutions to help draw the map.
“It’s been challenging,” said Mrs. Phillips. “Despite the lines neighboring cities have drawn on their own maps, San Tan Valley has always been defined as unincorporated northern Pinal County. So that is the criteria we followed. We worked with the people who live here to define boundaries.”
The Vote San Tan Valley Steering Committee stated in the release they are grateful for the help of various Pinal County agencies as well as Arizona attorneys Bill Sims of the Sims-Murray law group and Kay Bigelow of Bigelow Law Offices, whose guidance contributed to defining boundary lines and creating a petition.
According to state law, proposed municipal maps cannot create county islands, but changes can be made after the process begins. The proposed San Tan Valley municipal boundaries are Germann Road on the north, Meridian on the west, Phillips and various smaller streets on the south and Central Arizona Project canal and Attaway on the east.
“The decisions we’re making are not unlike those made by our founding fathers, based on ideals of self-determination and local representation,” Mr. Torres said. “That is absolutely what is at stake in this effort. Whether it’s better to have representatives closer to our community or rely on distant representation.”
In addition to Mr. Torres and Mr. Phillips, other members of the steering committee are Daren Schnepf, Jean Stockton, Bryan K. McCoy and Vickigene Howard.
More information can be found on the Vote San Tan Valley website at votesantanvalley.com.