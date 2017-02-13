Water utility upgrades happening in Queen Creek

The town of Queen Creek is upgrading older water meters and communication devices to new units through the FlexNet system. The new water meters, iPearl, have a longer life expectancy and require fewer repairs.
The upgraded communication devices, MXU 520m, have newer technology that results in more timely and accessible data. The upgrades will begin this month using a phased approach over the next 36 months within the town and an additional 24 months to upgrade all older meters and communication devices within the entire Queen Creek Water service area, according to a press release.
“The technology offered through the FlexNet system will be a benefit to both our customers and the town,” Queen Creek Utility Services Director Paul Gardner said in the release. “The Flexnet System will allow us to access real-time data, providing enhanced customer service to our residents. Additionally, the reduction in repairs and communication technology will result in less staff time out in the field.”
The upgrades will begin in the Cortina neighborhood and continue south and then east. Replacing water meters will result in water outages at the replacement home for approximately five to 10 minutes, on average. Residents are reminded to keep the area around the water meter box clear; if landscaping is prohibiting access to the water meter box, the landscaping will be displaced. Not all water meters and communication devices will need to be replaced; through the normal course of repair and replacement, approximately 11,000 water customers currently have the upgraded devices.
Advanced notification regarding replacements in neighborhoods will be made on Nextdoor, through the HOA, with signage in the neighborhood and door hangers. Residents who have extenuating circumstances and need to schedule a specific time for the replacement should call 480-358-3450.
Once the upgrades are complete within the town, a customer portal will also be launched, allowing residents to access the real-time data. The information will help residents monitor their water usage and identify water leaks.
For tips on how to conserve water or conducting a home water audit, visit QueenCreek.org/ConservetheQC.
For more information about upgrades visit QueenCreek.org/FlexNet.