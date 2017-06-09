Weekend closure of Ellsworth at Ocotillo Road beginning June 10 in Queen Creek

Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek will be closed for 100 feet south of Ocotillo Road from 5 a.m. Saturday, June 10, to 5 a.m. Sunday, June 11, as part of the Ocotillo Road improvements from Ellsworth Loop to Heritage Loop.

Ellsworth Road will then be closed for 100 feet north of Ocotillo Road from 5 a.m. Sunday, June 11, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 12. There will be no access to Ocotillo Road from Ellsworth Road during the closures; however, Ocotillo Road will remain open.

Access to all business will be maintained throughout the weekend.

The closure will allow for stamped asphalt and coating operations along the crosswalks, according to a press release. Completing the section with a full closure instead of a flagging operation increases efficiency, safety and stability, according to the release. The Ocotillo Road improvements include expanding Ocotillo Road from two to four lanes with a center turn lane; and adding curb, gutter, landscaping, bike lanes and sidewalks.

New traffic signals will be installed at the intersections of Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads and Heritage Loop and Ocotillo roads.