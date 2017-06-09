Weekend closure of Ellsworth at Ocotillo Road beginning June 10 in Queen Creek

Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek will be closed for 100 feet south of Ocotillo Road from 5 a.m. Saturday, June 10, to 5 a.m. Sunday, June 11, as part of the Ocotillo Road improvements from Ellsworth Loop to Heritage Loop.

Ellsworth Road will then be closed for 100 feet north of Ocotillo Road from 5 a.m. Sunday, June 11, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 12. There will be no access to Ocotillo Road from Ellsworth Road during the closures; however, Ocotillo Road will remain open.

Access to all business will be maintained throughout the weekend.

The closure will allow for stamped asphalt and coating operations along the crosswalks, according to a press release. Completing the section with a full closure instead of a flagging operation increases efficiency, safety and stability, according to the release.

The Ocotillo Road improvements include expanding Ocotillo Road from two to four lanes with a center turn lane; and adding curb, gutter, landscaping, bike lanes and sidewalks.

New traffic signals will be installed at the intersections of Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads and Heritage Loop and Ocotillo roads.
The project also includes converting the overhead electric to underground on Ocotillo Road and construction of a parklet on the northwest corner of Ocotillo and Ellsworth roads. The project is anticipated to be substantially complete by the end of June.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the roadway project and Picket Post Square will be held at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12. The ceremony will be held at Picket Post Square and will include an unveiling of a plaque honoring the town’s founding fathers.“We understand that road construction is inconvenient and frustrating for the community,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release. “This project not only helps improve transportation, it also enhances the heart of our community, Town Center. We appreciate the continued patience of residents and businesses as we work towards Better Roads Ahead.”To receive weekly traffic advisories, sign up for eNotifications on the town’s website. For more information regarding the town’s CIP projects, visit QueenCreek.org/BetterRoadsAhead.

