Weekend Traffic Advisory: July 28-31

ADOT

I-10 EB closed at 59th Ave for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. I-10 EB on-ramps at 75th and 67th avenues also closed. Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. I-10 EB traffic will detour along off- and on-ramps at 59th Ave. Expect heavy traffic and delays. Loop 101 NB (Agua Fria Freeway) to I-17 is one alternate route to north Valley. 10 p.m. Friday – 5 a.m. Monday (July 31)
I-17 SB ramp to I-10 WB and the I-17 NB ramp to I-10 EB at “Stack” interchange closed overnight for pavement-marking installation. Please consider alternate routes, including exiting I-17 in advance of the ramp closures and using local streets to access I-10. 9 p.m. Sunday – 5 a.m. Monday (July 31)
I-17 NB closed from McDowell Rd to Indian School Rd for work on overpass fences. Alternatives include taking freeway frontage road and re-entering I-17 at Indian School Rd. 11:59 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday (July 30)

