Whether on foot, two or four wheels, back-to-school time means think safety in Queen Creek

Many schools have started back to school, and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek reminds residents to slow down and avoid distractions.
Everyone has a role to play in keeping Queen Creek safe, whether you have a child returning to school or you live in the area of a school.
Safety tips for motorists:
- Avoid distractions including cell phones.
- Take extra caution in school zones and slow down.
- Be alert – children are often unpredictable.
- It is illegal to pass a school bus that has its stop sign extended.
- Be aware of your surroundings.
Safety tips for youth:
- Always walk on a sidewalk and use crosswalks.
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Don’t listen to headphones while walking or riding a bike.
- Never walk while texting or talking on the phone.
- Use the buddy system.
- Never cross the street while using an electronic device.
If riding a bike:
- Know the traffic rules – cyclists must follow the same rules as motorists.
- Ride with the flow of traffic.
- Always wear a helmet.
“The start of the school year means increased vehicles on the roadway, kids walking and biking to school, and buses back in service,” MCSO District 6–Queen Creek Capt. Dave Munley said. “We encourage people to plan ahead, allowing extra time to avoid being in a rush, and be alert. Taking that extra time and avoiding distractions is worth not risking a life.”
Enhanced traffic enforcement
In an effort to reduce vehicular incidents in town, MCSO District 6–Queen Creek is increasing traffic patrols from July through December. The enhanced traffic enforcement will focus on distracted driving in high traffic areas: Ellsworth Loop and Rittenhouse Road, Ellsworth Loop and Ocotillo Road and Rittenhouse and Ocotillo roads.
In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To reach MCSO’s non-emergency number, call 602-876-1011.
For additional information about MCSO or the town, visit QueenCreek.org.
To stay updated on events and activities, follow the town on Facebook.com/QueenCreek or Twitter.com/TOQC_official.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.