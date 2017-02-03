Young at Heart senior health expo to return March 15

The town of Queen Creek will present the Young at Heart Senior Health and Wellness Expo 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, March 15, at the Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
The expo is free for the entire community, with participants invited to take advantage of health screenings, educational displays, information tables, lectures, community resources, and demonstrations, according to a press release.
For more information about the expo or vendor opportunities, call Christina Lopez at 480-358-3718 or e-mail her at Christina.Lopez@queencreek.org.