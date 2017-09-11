AAA Arizona: State’s gas prices weather the storm

Across the state and country, drivers are paying the highest gas prices recorded this year. The statewide average increased just over a dime the week of Sept. 7 to $2.39 per gallon. At $2.67 per gallon, the national gas price average is 22 cents more expensive on the week.
As Texas dries out from Hurricane Harvey, drivers in Florida and the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina are flocking to gas stations to fill their tanks ahead of Hurricane Irma. This buying could worsen already tight supply levels along the Colonial Pipeline from Alabama to Virginia. The pipeline is currently experiencing a backlog of deliveries stemming from low product supply caused by Harvey.
Oil refinery and pipeline shut downs are not a major concern with Irma, as there are no facilities in Irma’s projected path. Instead, gasoline supply and distribution are top of mind.
Similar to Harvey, there would not be a gasoline shortage in the U.S., but instead there could be an issue of getting gasoline supplies to impacted regions, especially if Irma causes power outages and makes streets and roadways impassable.
Arizona has not been impacted as much as other states in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which should also hold true for Hurricane Irma. The states most likely to see gas prices increase post-Irma are those directly in the storm’s path with ripple effects up the East Coast.
Oklahoma and California hold the lowest and highest average price for the lower 48 states at $2.388 and $3.143 per gallon, respectively.
