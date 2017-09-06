AEA statement on pardon of former sheriff Arpaio

The president’s action betrays educators’ efforts to teach trust in our government institutions. It will only serve as a lesson for future students in understanding abuse of power and political payoffs.
This pardon is an affront not only to Arizona’s Latino community, but all who value the rule of law.
Joe Thomas
President
Arizona Education Association
