Barney: To expand town boundaries, Queen Creek must annex areas

The town of Queen Creek is a fairly young community, incorporating just 28 years ago. Queen Creek decided to incorporate to have a say in the future of the area. Incorporation was a long process that was ultimately successful on Sept. 5, 1989.
When we first became a municipality, our town limits were much smaller than they are now, a common occurrence for new communities. As Queen Creek grew, we updated our planning area, which is included in the town’s voter-approved General Plan, a legally required document for all cities and towns in Arizona.
As a community that straddles both Maricopa and Pinal counties, our founding fathers worked with leadership in both, a tradition that we continue to this day.
Beyond working with the supervisors in both counties, we work with land owners, the business community, including our neighboring cities and towns; both Maricopa Association of Governments and Central Arizona Association of Governments to help coordinate our planning area.
Queen Creek continues its growth today, and while our population is approximately 41,000, we are not yet at build-out, which means we still have planning areas outside of our town boundaries. Our planning area helps us identify where and how we plan to grow.
Our last General Plan Update was in 2008, and included a planning area map with proposed land-use categories. We are in the process of updating our General Plan, which we anticipate going to a vote in May 2018.
In order for us to expand our town boundaries, the area must be annexed. As a town, we cannot annex a property without going through a legal process that includes the majority of the property owners wanting to be annexed into Queen Creek.
We also have to consider the impact of annexation on our current community. When we annex a property, we are committing to providing services, which comes at a cost. To help us evaluate annexation requests, we consider six criteria: financial, economic development, civic, planning and building, public safety and legal.
As a community, we have never “deannexed” an area. We have also tried to be good neighbors to all of our surrounding communities. For example, the town has never used the 6-mile rule to block San Tan Valley’s right to vote. It wasn’t long ago that our community had that same desire, which is why we have been supportive of our neighbor’s right to vote.
Queen Creek will likely continue to grow into its planning area for years to come. My hope is that we can continue to provide exceptional services to our residents and businesses and maintain positive relationships with our neighboring communities, including residents and government entities.
For more information about the town’s General Plan update, visit QueenCreek.org/PlanQC. To learn more about the annexation process, visit QueenCreek.org/Annexation.
For information related to Queen Creek’s history, watch the town’s documentary, “From Rittenhouse to the QC.”
