Bike rider safety worth $70,000 for green paint, says Barnes

What is your life worth? To the town council, not $70,000 (“Ellsworth to get more parking, bike lane sans green paint in Queen Creek,” Oct. 18, 2017, Queen Creek Independent).
After New York City installed a protected bike lane on Columbus Avenue, bicycling increased 56 percent on weekdays, crashes decreased 34 percent, speeding decreased, sidewalk riding decreased, traffic flow remained similar and commercial loading hours/space increased 475 percent.
•(Source:) New York City Department of Transportation, 2011 — Columbus Avenue parking-protected bicycle path preliminary assessment: When protected bike lanes are installed in New York City, injury crashes for all road users (drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists) typically drop by 40 percent and by more than 50 percent in some locations.
• (Source:) Wolfson, H., 2011 — Memorandum on bike lanes, city of New York, Office of the Mayor, 21 March 2011: Streets with protected bike lanes saw 28 percent fewer injuries per mile than comparable streets with no bike infrastructure. People were also 2.5 times more likely to bike on the protected lanes than in general travel lanes.
•(Source:) Lusk, A., et al., 2010 — Risk of injury for bicycling on cycle tracks versus in the street, Injury Prevention, Dec. 1, 2010: Streets with protected bike lanes saw 90 percent fewer injuries per mile than those with no bike infrastructure.
•(Source:) Teschke, K., et al., 2012 — Route Infrastructure and the Risk of Injuries to Bicyclists: A Case-Crossover Study: New York City’s protected bike lane on Ninth Avenue led to a 56 percent reduction in injuries to all street users, including a 57 percent reduction in injuries to people on bikes and a 29 percent reduction in injuries to people walking, as well as an 84 percent reduction in sidewalk riding.
•(Source:) NYC DOT, 2012 — Measuring the Street: Ninety percent of users say they feel safer bicycling on Pennsylvania Avenue because of the new protected lanes.
•(Source:) Department of Transportation, 2012 — District Department of Transportation Bicycle Facility Evaluation: Eighty percent of people who live near a protected bike lane project believe it increased safety on the street.
•(Source:) Monsere, C., et al., 2014 — Lessons from the Green Lanes (National Institute for Transportation and Communities): Ninety-six percent of people using protected bike lanes believe they increased safety on the street.
•(Source:) Monsere, C., et al., 2014 — Lessons from the Green Lanes (National Institute for Transportation and Communities): When Chicago added a protected lane and bike-specific traffic signals to Dearborn Street, stoplight compliance on bicycles immediately rose from 31 percent to 81 percent.
•(Source:) Chicago Department of Transportation, 2013 — City says Dearborn bike signals keeping cyclists in line: Where protected lanes were installed in New York and Washington D.C., the number of bikes on sidewalks immediately fell by an average of 56 percent.
•(Source:) NYCDOT and DDOT, 2010-2014 — Tired of Cyclists Riding on the Sidewalk? Build More Bike Lanes: Because they shorten crossing distances, control turning conflicts and reduce traffic weaving, New York City’s protected bike lanes reduced injury rates for people walking on their streets by 12 to 52 percent.
•(Source:) NYCDOT, 2013 — It turns out that protected bike lanes are fantastic for walking safety, too: Protected bike lanes reduce bike-related intersection injuries by about 75 percent compared to comparable crossings without infrastructure.
•(Source:) Harris et al, 2013 — Comparing the effects of infrastructure on bicycling injury at intersections and non-intersections using a case?crossover design: 75 percent of Portland and San Francisco residents who own bikes but ride infrequently are “very” or “extremely” concerned about safety while riding.”
Craig Barnes
Queen Creek
