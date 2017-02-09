OPINION: Congressman Biggs applauds Trump’s executive order

The growth of radical Islamic terrorism over the past two decades has changed the dangers facing the world.
From Sept. 11 to the many tragic events carried out by terrorists in the United States and around the world, the importance of vetting immigrants coming to America to ensure they pose no security threat has never been higher.
President Donald Trump’s recent executive order to strengthen and control our immigrant vetting system is rooted in a sincere desire to prioritize the safety and security of Americans, and is based on historical precedent.
For example, the Obama administration temporarily suspended visas from Iraqi nationals in 2011, following FBI intelligence that terrorists were exploiting the system, and restricted use of the visa-waiver program for the same seven countries highlighted in President Trump’s executive order in 2015.
While President Trump’s order needs clarification and Congressional oversight, it is within his constitutional authority and fulfills a need for stricter vetting of immigrants.
This order is exactly what President Trump said he would do during the campaign, and he should be applauded for following through with his promises.
The U.S.A. will always be a nation of and compassionate to immigrants, but we must ensure the safety of American citizens above all else. I look forward to working with the White House and Congress to this end.
U.S. Congressman Andy Biggs
Arizona – District 5
Editor’s note: Congressman Andy Biggs is a first-term Representative from Arizona’s Fifth Congressional District, representing parts of Queen Creek, Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa and Sun Lakes.
