Fisher: Money used for benches, bike paths could be better spent

So does anyone else think it’s a big, stupid waste of money putting the green bike paths and the benches facing the buildings in downtown Queen Creek?

How about drinking fountains for thirsty people in this desert? More activities for kids? A youth center?

I can think of way better things than having a green bike path and benches that face buildings.

I, for one, don’t want to sit on a bench and stare at Circle K. You gave all the day-workers nice places to sit now by doing that. #wastedmoney #wtf #really?

Jeri Fisher
Queen Creek businesswoman
San Tan Valley

