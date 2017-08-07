Gloria: Vendor, sponsor spaces available for health, culture festival in Queen Creek

The Pan de Vida Foundation is happy to announce the hosting of its Eighth Annual Fall Cultural Festival health, social and community event. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.
The Pan de Vida Foundation has partnered with medical, dental and social service providers once again to offer free health and dental screenings as well as social referrals, educational information and services to all children, senior citizens and individuals living in the communities of Queen Creek and San Tan Valley or the surrounding areas.
As of now, the sponsors who have signed up to provide services are as follows:
- Walgreens, flu shots.
- Dignity Hospital, dental cleaning and fluoride applications for children.
- Queen Creek Smiles Dentistry and Orthodontics, dental care mobile unit for children and adults.
- Mesa Thunderbird Lion’s Club, visual and health and wellness screening.
- Maricopa County Department of Public Health, free biometrics screenings (blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol and triglycerides).
There are so many ways to contribute and help out. Chick-Fil-A of Queen Creek is donating sandwiches to feed our volunteers. These additional sponsors are also helping to make our event a success:
Boy Scouts (three troops), services toward their Eagle Scout projects.
- Convenient Home Services, in-kind services.
- Convenient Termite and Pest Control, in-kind donation.
- First Things First, cash donation.
- SRP, cash donation.
Entertainment who have signed up so far include Desert Sounds Mariachi, Instituto De Folklorico Mexicano, Dance Pride of Queen Creek and our favorite, DJ JCha, also from Queen Creek.
Games, activities, raffles and food will be available for purchase plus lots of freebies such as water and books.
Vendor spaces are still available and sponsors are always welcome.
Application and payment are due by Sept. 1 in order to reserve your space.
Contact me at 480-688-6326 or e-mail me at Mary.Gloria@pandevida.tv for more information.
Mary A. Gloria
President
Pan de Vida Foundation
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email qcnews@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Queen Creeek Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.