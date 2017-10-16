KORPAN: Facts about 2017 QCUSD bond election

The Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board has called for a two-question bond election to be placed on the ballot this year that will be decided on Nov. 7. The Queen Creek school district has laid out a detailed plan on how the money will be appropriated and why the bond questions have been called for.
If authorized, these bond monies will be used to construct one, phase one, high school; three elementary schools, and a middle school addition within our attendance boundaries, as well as provide capital improvement and technology resources to these new schools and existing schools.
These bond questions are to support the hyper-growth of our student population, which last year was more than 13 percent and is anticipated to increase by an average of 1,100 students per year over the next five years.
If both bond questions are approved, Queen Creek expects to build three new elementary schools at a cost of $17.3 million, $17.8 million and $18.3 million. The district will also use the bond money to supplement construction of a phase one high school at a cost of approximately $24 million and a middle school addition at the cost of $10 million.
The remaining $12.4 million would be used to provide capital improvements to all existing school sites, including technology and security upgrades, to support new and existing students.
Community members have strongly supported the schools and students of Queen Creek Unified School District by voting “yes” in the past several elections. However, each election has specific purposes and can be limited to specific uses.
The local community supported and approved bonds in 2010 and 2014. Those bonds were used for additions to existing schools, technology and buses. The district plans to use the remaining funds to partially help build the new schools. However, those leftover funds together wouldn’t be enough. Queen Creek would need to supplement that money with the 2017 bond to be able to complete construction.
In November 2015, the Queen Creek and Mesa communities also approved an override election. Those funds were used to increase academic programs, increase art and music classes, increase school security, reduce class size at the K-8 level, increase salaries to retain and attract exceptional teachers and staff, and expand and enhance athletic, ROTC and gifted programs.
These purposes were all for maintenance and operations funds and can’t legally be used to build new schools.
Queen Creek school district consists of four elementary schools, one academy, two middle schools and one high school. Our enrollment is over 7,500 students.
With the anticipated hyper-growth of an average of 1,100 students per year for the next five years, the bond was called for to ensure Queen Creek’s strong academic tradition continues to grow.
Queen Creek is a high-achieving district. QCUSD school Jack Barnes Elementary was named a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School. QCUSD students, staff and teachers have been nationally recognized for their achievements.
We are dedicated to providing a challenging learning experience for our students in a loving, supportive environment.
This year’s election will be strictly mail-in only. All registered voters living in the Queen Creek Unified School District boundaries can vote on these bond questions. If you forget to mail back your ballot or lose your ballot, the QCUSD district office will have on-site voting where taxpayers can reprint ballots or drop them off.
In-person voting will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28 through Nov. 6 (Saturday and Sunday included) and from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 7.
To learn more about the Queen Creek Unified School District bond, visit www.qcbond.org or call or e-mail me at 480-987-5936 or ckorpan@qcusd.org.
