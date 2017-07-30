LETTER: Woman appreciates work done by Desert Cry wildlife rehab

My name is Maryanne; I have been and continue to be a Queen Creek resident for the past 13 years.
When I first moved here all those years ago, I knew I would have the experience of wildlife, desert plants, inhabitants and more. I challenged myself to readily take responsibility of and for our creatures as I settled in and learned the true beauty of the desert. I quickly learned of Regina Whitman and Desert Cry within one year of living here.
Most recently, my cat who she herself is a rescue feral from my QC neighborhood, brought in a baby rabbit, still alive but shrieking in fear as the feral instincts kicked in.
I quickly grabbed up the baby rabbit, nested it and called Regina. In no time flat, she told me what to do and to get to Desert Cry as quickly as I could as time was of the essence with one so young.
Fifteen minutes later, I handed over the rabbit, waited outside on the welcoming porch and looked around at this unruly yet amazing sanctuary nestled in these San Tan hills.
It was simply beautiful in many ways.
I just wanted to thank your coverage of Desert Cry. Regina had a vision 25 years ago which she shared with me and now has new goals. God bless her for the work.
We have a responsibility to learn and know our wildlife we share here in this desert for they were here way before us.
Maryanne Morella
Queen Creek
Editor’s note: The story “QC resident makes wildlife rehabilitation her life’s work” about Regina Whitman and Desert Cry, the wildlife rehabilitation center she founded and operates, was featured in the July 5, 2017, issue of the Queen Creek Independent. It can be read online on the newspaper’s website.
