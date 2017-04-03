Mayor Barney: Hop on over to Spring Into QC on April 8

Queen Creek has many wonderful features, including our special events. Our events provide an opportunity for neighbors to celebrate together, enjoy the outdoors and engage in fun activities as a family.
One of our signature events – Spring Into QC – is happening this Saturday, April 8. I encourage all our residents to check out this exciting, free community event.
From egg hunts happening every 30 minutes to a color splash and tot spot, there is something for everyone.
We will also highlight our local talent with performances from dance groups. Beyond our free activities, there will be food available for purchase and a play zone with inflatable attractions for a nominal fee.
If you’re looking for an activity that is a little more physical, you can register for the Queen Creek 5, a trail run offering four distances, or the inaugural kickball tournament.
Spring Into QC is one of my favorite events because it highlights the community that we have here in Queen Creek – with kids laughing and playing and parents getting to know one another.
If you’re unable to make Spring Into QC, there are lots of other events happening throughout the community this season from Lemonade Days at Founders’ Park to the Peach Festival at Schnepf Farms or live music every weekend at the Queen Creek Olive Mill.
Not only do our events help encourage neighborliness and family activities, they also help showcase this fantastic community and our local businesses.
So, hop on over to Desert Mountain Park, 22201 S. Hawes Road, this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for an “egg-citing” morning of fun.
For more information about Spring Into QC, visit QueenCreek.org/SpringIntoQC.
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email qcnews@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Queen Creeek Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.