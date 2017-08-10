Newell Barney mom thanks Walgreens for teacher, staff meal

Walgreens in Queen Creek sponsored a dinner for our Meet the Teacher Night July 20 at Newell Barney Middle School.
Thank you to Rose Kavanaugh, the store manager. They were so wonderful and donated $100 to our PTSO.
We then took the money to purchase pizza and salads. They also donated red cups and inside every cup was a bottle of hand sanitizer.
Those were for all teachers and staff of the school to welcome them to a new year. About 25 teachers were there.
Thank you, Walgreens, for the sponsorship and the back-to-school gifts.
Dawn Oliphant
Co-president
Newell Barney Middle School
Parent Teacher Student Organization
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email qcnews@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Queen Creeek Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.