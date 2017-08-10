Newell Barney mom thanks Walgreens for teacher, staff meal

Teachers and staff at Newell Barney Middle School were treated to a pizza dinner to welcome them to the new school year. The meal was funded by a $100 donation from Walgreens. (Special to the Independent/Newell Barney MS)

 

Walgreens in Queen Creek sponsored a dinner for our Meet the Teacher Night July 20 at Newell Barney Middle School.

Thank you to Rose Kavanaugh, the store manager. They were so wonderful and donated $100 to our PTSO.

We then took the money to purchase pizza and salads. They also donated red cups and inside every cup was a bottle of hand sanitizer.

Walgreens donated $100 for a pizza dinner as well as cups containing a bottle of hand sanitizer, above, to welcome teachers and staff at Newell Barney Middle School for the 2017-18 school year. (Special to the Independent/Newell Barney MS)

Those were for all teachers and staff of the school to welcome them to a new year. About 25 teachers were there.

Thank you, Walgreens, for the sponsorship and the back-to-school gifts.

Dawn Oliphant
Co-president
Newell Barney Middle School
Parent Teacher Student Organization

