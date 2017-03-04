OPINION: Biggs comments on Trump’s joint address to Congress

I was honored to attend President Trump’s first address to Congress. Over the past two years, President Trump made a series of promises to the American people, and I am encouraged that he has made incredible progress toward fulfilling those promises in his first month in office.
I appreciate his willingness to work alongside Congress in our efforts to provide a more prosperous future for future generations of Americans.
Both President Trump and I understand that the American people are tired of excuses and delays on the delivery of the promises we make to our constituents. I support the president’s efforts to repeal Obamacare, secure our borders, reset the regulatory climate, promote economic policies to create more jobs and defend life and religious freedom. I will continue to work with my colleagues and the White House to ensure that the promises we have made are promises we will keep.
Congressman Andy Biggs
Fifth Congressional District
Arizona
Editor’s note: The office of Congressman Andy Biggs on Feb. 28 e-mailed the above statement to members of the news media. Congressman Biggs is a first-term representative from Arizona’s Fifth Congressional District, representing parts of Queen Creek, Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa and Sun Lakes. He is a member of the House Judiciary and Science, Space and Technology committees, and is the chairman of the Environment Subcommittee. To contact Congressman Biggs, visit his website: https://biggs.house.gov/.
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email qcnews@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Queen Creeek Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.