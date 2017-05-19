OPINION: Democrats offered budget solutions for Arizona

The budget process gives the legislature an opportunity to invest in our state. Democrats are committed to building a future based on our shared values.
Our hardworking public school teachers deserve more respect and appreciation than they have received from Republican state leaders.
That is why we advocated for a budget that prioritized them with a 4 percent raise.
We also worked for equity in our schools, affordable college tuition and accessible health care. Our policy proposals were designed to move us toward a strong, sustainable future.
Republicans instead focused on protecting special interests with a budget that leaves students, teachers and struggling families behind and ensures that the rich will continue to get richer.
They ignored opportunities to develop bipartisan solutions, and opted for their usual, out-of-touch talking points instead of substantive policy.
We are not deterred or disheartened. The Republicans have misplaced priorities that have created crisis in our state.
Democrats remain committed to making Arizona a place where all families can successfully live, study, work and play for generations.
Rebecca Rios
D-Phoenix (District 27)
Randall Friese
D-Tucson (District 9)
Charlene Fernandez
D-Yuma (District 4)
