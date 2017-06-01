OPINION: East Valley mom has praise, words of wisdom, encouragement

Congratulations to all graduates this year.
You’ve accomplished so much so far and for that, you should be extremely proud of yourselves. Best of luck to you in the future. You did it. Yay.
Now I am compelled and feel it’s also important to acknowledge the kids who are not apart of this group—yet.
In all fairness, I think all kids should be recognized for their hard work in school while dealing with life’s ups and downs along the way.
I also want to congratulate the kids who are not in jail and don’t do drugs or are trying their best to stay clean.
My congratulations to the kids who respect others and have manners. Congrats to the kids who picked themselves up after they’ve fallen a hundred times and kept going. To the kids who choose to stay in school and choose not give up no matter how much they struggle, great job.
Kudos to those who don’t judge or criticize others based on their sexuality, race, gender, religion, etc. Everyone has a story. Not everyone was meant to take the same path. How boring.
I want to let you know that I am very proud of you too. Take your time. Stay focused and continue to do the best you can. You will reach your goals when you are ready.
Do not allow the opinions of others deter you. You’ve got this. Let the naysayers and bullies fuel the fire. These are the type of people who will work for you in the future.
Bullies are too busy hurting others. Little do they know is that they’ve wasted their time and energy focused on your life and not their own. Unfortunately, they’ll realize this when it’s too late. Ignore them.
To the parents who’ve raised their children to be themselves while following their dreams and supporting them along the way — I admire you and your strength. You are an inspiration to us all. Please know that you as well are helping the world become a better place for generations to come.
To those whose children are a little behind and struggling, don’t you dare feel guilty or think you’ve failed them. You did the best you could.
You can only be responsible for them for so long. As long as they know you’re there if they need you, that is enough.
To the kids who are doing the best they can but need a little more time getting “there,” when you do overcome the obstacles that stood in your way, accomplishing the goals you worked so hard for I promise you it’ll all be worth it in the end. The rewards are infinite.
Trust me. Don’t give up. I’ve got your back.
Graduating high school or being promoted (to whatever grade) does not define you and what you’re capable of. It’s what you do afterward that matters most. Continue to change the world one day at a time.
Love, from a mom who’s been there.
Christine Acosta
East Mesa
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this letter incorrectly listed Ms. Acosta as a Queen Creek resident.
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email qcnews@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Queen Creeek Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.