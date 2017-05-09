OPINION: Governor lowers bar for who can teach Arizona’s children

Joe Thomas, president, Arizona Education Association

The legislature and governor had an opportunity to address the teacher shortage crisis through increased compensation.
Instead, they chose to lower the standards of who can teach in a classroom.

Effectively, they are embracing the teacher shortage crisis. It will remain with Arizona until our elected officials address compensation in a meaningful way.

The governor’s plan invites people without any preparation and without any classroom experience to educate our children.

We already have great teachers in the classroom who are succeeding with their students, despite being the lowest paid teachers nationally, and who are working with some of the largest class sizes in the nation.

By signing this bill, the Governor is further burdening our teachers with the additional responsibility of training new, unprepared colleagues how to teach.

All this does is set up a churn-and-burn model of low-wage teachers who will continue to leave after a few years, and our children will continue to suffer for the profit of adults.

Joe Thomas
President
Arizona Education Association

