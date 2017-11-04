OPINION: Ironwood Road accident stalled traffic, delayed birth of granddaughter

For some time now, myself and other supporters of Propositions 416 and 417 have said that new roads and freeways will improve public safety by providing alternate routes for our citizens and first-responders in emergencies. That point became very personal for me.
I am thrilled to announce that as of Wednesday, Oct. 18, we have a new granddaughter. However, along with our excitement, we experienced some tense moments that day, as the lack of new roads and freeways delayed my daughter getting to the hospital.
Following the collisions of two semis and a dump truck on Ironwood, my pregnant daughter and her husband were stuck in traffic trying to get to the hospital. She was already a week passed her due date and hospital rooms were in short supply. They finally received notice that space became available and that she needed to get to the hospital as soon as possible, where a doctor was going to induce labor and deliver the baby.
While they were not injured in the accident, the traffic jam that followed kept them stuck in traffic for an hour and a half. I am thankful there was no imminent life-threatening emergency, but is was still very troubling that my pregnant daughter was stuck in traffic for such a long time, just before the delivery of her new baby. Thankfully, once they finally arrived at the hospital, a room was still available and the baby was safely delivered.
Yes votes on Propositions 416 and 417 will bring a series of new roads and freeways to Pinal County, including a new North/South Freeway from the U.S. Highway 60 to south of Coolidge and a connection to Interstate 10. This freeway would have created an alternate route for my daughter and countless others who were stuck in traffic.
These propositions have been in the works for two years now, and since coming into office in January of this year, I have worked to promote propositions 416 and 417. Public safety has always been a key reason as to why I support this development. Passage of Props 416 and 417 will give Pinal County the new roads and freeways it needs so that others can avoid experiences similar to what my family recently faced. These roads will also attract businesses and the development our growing Community needs.
Propositions 416 and 417 are endorsed by the Pinal County Sheriff, the county attorney, every member of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors, nearly every mayor in Pinal County and countless others who care about the quality of life and the safety of the people of Pinal County.
Mike Goodman
Pinal County supervisor