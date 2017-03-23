OPINION: Millions would lose health care under proposed plan

The Republicans’ health care plan would hurt all of us. Republicans want to take away health care from hundreds of millions of people.
Republican leaders in Congress are racing to repeal the Affordable Care Act and gut the health care coverage that millions of Americans depend on.
The new law would kick 64 million people off their insurance by 2026, send prices skyrocketing, completely gut Medicaid and make millions of working people pay a tax on their workplace health benefits, all while handing the wealthy few a huge tax cut.
The congressional Republican health care plan will be a disaster for all working families. Budget experts predict that out-of-pocket expenses will skyrocket because companies will shift prices to their employees. That means thousands of dollars less in the pockets of working people.
The proposed cuts to Medicaid will wreck our state budget and hurt people in our community who already are struggling to make ends meet. Their plan weakens Medicare. It takes three years off the life of the Medicare hospital fund in order to give a huge tax break just to people earning more than $400,000 a year.
Their plan does nothing to deal with skyrocketing prices for medical care and prescription drugs. The people cutting America’s health care under the banner of reform have never had to worry about care for themselves or their families.
CEOs, billionaires and right-wing politicians get the best care because cost isn’t a factor for them. The rest of us don’t have that luxury.
Congress should focus on expanding coverage for more working people, not putting high quality care out of reach.
Thomas Learnihan
Tucson
