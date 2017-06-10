OPINION: Money matters the most to President Trump

King Salman of Saudi Arabia, also known as the custodian of the genesis of the two holiest places in Islam – The Kabba, the first place of worship on earth in the City of Makkah the Almighty God asked Prophet Adam to build it. Second is the mosque where The Prophet Muhammad is laid to rest in the City of Madina.
The king laid out a red carpet to signify the most enthusiastic reception to honor U.S. President Donald Trump.
Islamic countries’ dignitaries from all over the world had gathered eagerly to listen to what was billed as the epic message on peace, soul searching, game changing, inspiring address.
The monologue did not apparently impress the high-profile audience, who came out short of their expectation and wondering why was nothing new mentioned? He conveniently avoided all the paradigms about Israel and wasted most time on talking about ISIS and terrorism. Overall the speech was lackluster.
What I am sure about is the audience and the presidential entourage enjoyed the lavish breathtaking palace decorated in the ornate grandiloquent décor with grandiose countless chandeliers and the razzmatazz that goes with it.
This event of Saudi hospitality and the majestic reception will be the first and the last highlights of the American’s lifetime.
While King Salman was addressing President Trump, he was conspicuously seen with eyes closed, which gave the feeling he was in a trance and could not believe whether it was his dream come true. He never mentioned a word of criticism of Israeli apartheid regime, which is the seminal issue in the Middle East.
In my view the reason President Trump preferred to visit Saudi Arabia first was the money. I call him a money worshipper who managed to sign an agreement of $350 billion – supposedly the largest ever aimed at creating jobs both in the U.S. and Saudi Arabia – out of which $110 billion has been earmarked to modernize the Saudi defence systems.
Money matters the most to him. He did not dissuade his daughter, Ivanka, to marry billionaire Jared Kushner.
Yet another reason I could see, his second visit to Israel where he is likely to blame anything and everything on Palestinians, disregarding all actions by Israel, which impugns all their causes. That was likely to impact and jeopardized the gargantuan financial benefits it brings to the U.S.
I suggest Americans read an article written by Shira Rubin, “Israeli Settlers see champion In Trump,” published in the Arizona Republic Dec. 11, 2016. As the world is aware that the U.S. has armed Israel to the hilt – such as 350 F-15 and F-16 jet fighters, missiles and top of the line F-35 jet fighter. On top of that U.S. macro charity of $38 billon U.S. has approved.
In spite of all these American taxpayers’ largesse giveaways, Israelis still sleep with one eye open. It seems to me that the Americans are gradually waking up and firmly believe European Union’s policy of boycott, divest and sanctions.
How on earth the plight and the frustrations of the Palestinians can be heard. If, at all, President Trump is as solicitous as he claims, he should put aside all histrionics and honestly work to solve issues for an acceptable ensconce.
Fareed Baig
Gold Canyon
