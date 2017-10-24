OPINION: Phoenix group tries to keep us from getting roads, freeways

The Phoenix crowd is at it again. The Phoenix-based Goldwater Institute is trying to keep Pinal County residents from voting on a plan to provide new roads and freeways to communities across our county. The Institute is suing our elected leaders.
And if voters say yes to Propositions 416 and 417, approving a plan to keep traffic moving in Pinal County, the Goldwater Institute is threatening to go to court to overturn the will of the people.
This Phoenix-based group wants to take away your vote. And if that doesn’t work they want to take away your roads and freeways.
Not surprisingly, a dark money group from Phoenix called “The Arizona Free Enterprising Club” is touting the Goldwater Institute lawsuit in its recent messaging.
It’s also not surprising that the loudest voices against propositions 416 and 417 are coming from Phoenix.
These groups don’t care if our friends and neighbors are stuck in traffic. And they apparently are not concerned that traffic jams slow emergency response times for law enforcement, firefighters, and ambulances.
They don’t care about the economic benefits of propositions 416 and 417.
When it comes to the huge need for new roads and freeways in Pinal County do you trust out-of-town groups with questionable agendas or the people who live, work and serve in Pinal County?
Propositions 416 and 417 have the endorsements of every mayor in Pinal County, all five of its Supervisors, numerous chambers of commerce, our county sheriff and county attorney. It has support from Democrats and Republicans from all over Pinal County.
The plan for new roads and freeways has been crafted over many years with incredible input from city councils, dozens of community meetings and considerable media attention. Indeed, ballots are being mailed to every registered voter in Pinal County for the Nov. 7 election.
This transportation plan creates highways and parkways to help residents go from north to south and east to west. This infrastructure will attract job creators so more of us can live and work in Pinal County.
We think the final say on whether Pinal County gets new roads and freeways should be with the people of Pinal County, and not a handful of lobbyists and lawyers in Phoenix.
But beyond trust look at the plan for yourself. Judge it for yourself. It’s very impressive. We stand for the plan and for Pinal County, and hope you will too by voting yes on Propositions 416 and 417 on Nov. 7.
For more information on the campaign please go to www.yeson416and417.com. If you are interested in endorsing the campaign or requesting a sign for your yard or business please let us know that too by e-mailing us at vote@yeson416and417.com.
Connie Van Driel
Apache Junction
Tom Shope
Former mayor of Coolidge
Ed Farrell
Maricopa’s first mayor
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email qcnews@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Queen Creeek Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.