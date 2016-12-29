OPINION: Visualize state’s population in 1.07 square miles

At times it can feel like the whole state of Arizona is right in the same place as you are–like when you’re stuck in Phoenix rush hour traffic. So what if you did get every Arizonan in the same place? How much space would they take up?

We love challenging questions like this, so we considered everything like weight and height to determine the most accurate answer to our question. The answer: 1.07 miles. We mapped out how much of Phoenix everyone would take up, and I think you would be interested in the data we collected. It is at https://www.sparefoot.com/arizona-storage.
