Pomeroy family thanks Queen Creek residents for their kind thoughts

I wanted to express my gratitude for the outpouring of support and love received from the good people of Queen Creek after the passing of my father, Ralph Pomeroy, on June 21.
Dad loved his work with the school, church and community of Queen Creek. I went to school from kindergarten until my junior year in high school when dad retired and moved our family to Richfield, Utah. It was easy to see how many people loved and respected my dad and I am honored to have been raised by such a good man.
Although my parents have many wonderful friends here in Utah, it’s difficult putting my father to rest here in Richfield because I know that if we were in Queen Creek he would have a line of friends and family coming to pay their respects.
I hope those in Queen Creek who knew my dad know how much he loved working and serving alongside them. The town has grown so much that we hardly recognize it, but the memories we made there are so special and will never fade.
With all our love,
The Pomeroy family
