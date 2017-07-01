Pomeroy was a good man who cared about Queen Creek kids

I’m sorry to hear this (about the death of Ralph Pomeroy). He was a good man and I’m sure most of us who went to Queen Creek school have memories of him.
I can honestly say the man always wanted what was best for the school and all of the kids who attended it.
It was an honor to know such a great man.
Fly high, Mr. Pomeroy.
James Edwards
Queen Creek
