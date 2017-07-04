Pomeroy will be ‘missed very much,’ former student says

Ralph Pomeroy was my principal and he was awesome. He will be missed very much. Sorry for the family’s loss.

May God be with you during these trying times and your family. He always had a big smile on his face. We had a great time with him at Queen Creek school; it was the best time of my life.

He was a great role model and a friend.

Melinda Jean Whitlock
Queen Creek

