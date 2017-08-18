QCHS coach proud of community support for Coleman fundraiser

To the residents of the town of Queen Creek and surrounding areas:
My name is Travis Schureman and I am the head football coach at Queen Creek High School.
On Aug. 1, two members of our football program – Dante and Dayson Coleman – lost their father after he was involved in a vehicular accident. On Saturday, Aug. 5, the Queen Creek football program hosted a car wash at the high school to benefit Geno Coleman’s family.
Our efforts were aimed toward supporting, assisting and easing the financial burden the Coleman family now encounters.
The car wash and simultaneous bake sale, was scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Seconds, not minutes, after we opened, cars filled our wash lane with a line of vehicles immediately forming behind our current customers.
The scene I witnessed at that moment reminded me of one of my favorite movies, “Field of Dreams” – “If you build it, they will come.” The lines continued to grow longer and longer with even more customers pouring in.
We completed washing the last car at 12:45 p.m. There weren’t any idle seconds, let alone minutes, from the time we started until the last car was washed and dried.
Upon reflection of that day, I remain overwhelmed by the love and support shown by our community for the Coleman family. Not ever have I been more proud to reside, with my family, in Queen Creek.
I’m still amazed by the amount of love that was shared.
I want to thank each and every person who came by and had their car washed or purchased baked goods.
In addition, I want to extend special thanks to Melissa Gardner and all of the ladies associated with our football booster club for organizing a great event on less than very short notice.
The Queen Creek Football Booster Club members love Queen Creek and the kids they serve, a fact that was displayed again last Saturday.
I wish to extend to the residents of Queen Creek, and others nearby, heartfelt thanks for your efforts. Each of you should take great solace knowing you helped ease the pain just a little bit in the Coleman’s lives.
You demonstrated why Queen Creek is the greatest place to live.
Travis Schureman
Head football coach
Queen Creek High School
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email qcnews@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Queen Creeek Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.