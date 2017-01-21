Queen Creek woman wants to organize local Memorial Day event

Our family moved to Queen Creek last March. We have enjoyed the community events that are held here.
When Memorial Day was approaching, I searched for a community event for my family to attend. We are originally from California and have always had lots of options for Memorial Day services. As a mother, it’s a great way to teach my children what this holiday is all about.
After searching online I found a dedication for a veterans’ park in Chandler. It was extremely crowded, much more than the city had anticipated.
As we were leaving the packed parking area, overhearing others coming from different cities, I told my husband that people in our community need a place to gather and honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.
I propose that we organize a community event that be held the morning of Memorial Day. It doesn’t have to be an over-the-top event, but we should gather together and honor any local Gold Star families. We can have musical numbers, flag ceremonies and brief talks about our country.
We can involve the Scouts and invite different church leaders in the community to offer an opening and closing prayer. I would love to volunteer and help make this happen.
I know this event can bring our community closer together and offer support and love to any Gold Star families.
I know this tradition can help the families and youth of Queen Creek to appreciate this sacred holiday.
Kristie Kerr
Queen Creek
Editor’s note: Thank you for your letter. Gold Star families are those in which a father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter or other loved one dies in service to the nation, according to www.army.mil/goldstar. People who would like to help Ms. Kerr organize a Memorial Day event in Queen Creek can contact her at kristie@kerrazyadventure.com.
