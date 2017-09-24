Johnson: Special Olympians are special people

I just got the sweetest phone call from one of my athletes. I have been helping this athlete get their bowling ball and paying their bowling fees for them. I have taken this athlete to lunch both days we have gone to get the bowling equipment they will need.
Tonight this same athlete went to Cooking with Chefs through the Special Olympics at Macayo’s. Apparently this athlete was given a gift certificate for two to eat at Macayo’s.
Guess who this athlete wants to take to lunch on Tuesday when we pick up the bowling ball? Yep, the athlete asked me and this time I won’t be paying.
This right here is why I have chosen to give up my Saturdays and any spare time I might have.
I am honored that this athlete chose me.
Especially when they could have and probably should have chosen their mom or sibling.
Liz Hixon Johnson
QC Comets Special Olympics Team
Editor’s note: To learn more about the QC Comets Special Olympics Team and how you can help support its efforts and activities, visit the group’s Facebook page. Also, read stories about the organization on the Queen Creek Independent website.
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email qcnews@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Queen Creeek Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.