STV American Legion should fund raise in STV, not Queen Creek

Editor’s note: On Aug. 3, Village Inn in Queen Creek donated 20 percent of its guest checks for that day to the Joe Foss American Legion Post No. 72 in San Tan Valley. The author wrote this in response to a Facebook post publicizing the event.
This is the San Tan American Legion, not the Queen Creek Legion. They should do this fundraising in San Tan. If you want to support the American Legion, support our Queen Creek American Legion.
I’m sorry to be this way, but they were part of the Queen Creek Legion taking donations from Queen Creek and spending them in San Tan Valley. They were told that if they wanted to do that, they should start a post in San Tan Valley.
A post was started yet they still do fundraising in Queen Creek. There are more people in San Tan Valley; Queen Creek shouldn’t have to support San Tan Valley. There is a Denny’s in San Tan Valley and many other restaurants that they could do fundraising in.
I’m sure they wouldn’t like it if surrounding areas’ legions did fundraising in San Tan Valley.
Craig Barnes
Founder
American Legion Post No. 129
Queen Creek
Editor’s note: To learn more about American Legion Post No. 129 in Queen Creek, visit its website at http://queencreeklegion.com/. Its next meeting is 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the QC Chamber of Commerce building, 22246 S. Ellsworth Road, according to the site.
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email qcnews@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Queen Creeek Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.