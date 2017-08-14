Town Center Plan update: Your input is important, Cott says

A public meeting for town residents to provide input on the draft plan will be held Aug. 31, at town hall
Downtowns play an important role in the success of a community, and Queen Creek’s Town Center is integral to our community.
Aware of the significance this area will play in the development of Queen Creek, the first Town Center plan was completed and adopted in October 1994.
The original vision for the Town Center – a mixed area with appropriate housing densities with large and small scale commercial development planned to serve not only Queen Creek residents, but a community-wide and regional market – has continued to be the foundation for the planning efforts and decision making that has occurred over the past several years.
Several revisions of the plan have occurred since 1994. Each revision and subsequent adoption included extensive public outreach to understand the public’s vision of how the Town Center should develop.
A Town Center Committee comprised of residents and elected officials worked closely with a consultant team to develop the plan that was adopted by the Town Council in March 2005. Many of the goals and policies of the 2005 plan have been achieved and are visible in the Town Center we see today; however, a rapidly changing and dynamic environment has necessitated the need to update the plan to ensure the Town Center remains responsive to new opportunities.
The town council initiated an update of the plan and appointed members of the Town Center Committee in January 2009, resulting in the current plan, which was approved in 2011.
As the Town Center continues to evolve, an updated plan provides the town with a road map to best attract and sustain a unique, authentic downtown. Swaback Partners was selected as the consultant team as part of a request for qualifications process. The updated plan will maintain key elements of the current plan, but will provide clarification and refinement on how this area should develop over time, distinguishing this area from other parts of the community.
As part of the update process, Swaback Partners and Gruen Gruen and Associates are reviewing prior plans, data, inventory, studies and reports prepared by and for the town and update the Town Center Plan; and engaging elected officials, staff, members of the Queen Creek Economic Development Commission and key stakeholders through interviews and meetings to solicit input on potential initiatives, issues and strategies.
The consultant team will recommend district strategies options and/or boundaries of more identifiable zones; conduct a general parking analysis; provide an inventory and evaluation analysis of office, retail and residential real estate; and provide an inventory of current and future acquisition/disposition of town owned property and recommend marketing and branding theming options.
To ensure the public has an opportunity to provide input throughout the process, a meeting with Town Center property and business owners was held and Swaback Partners presented to the Economic Development Commission.
A public meeting for town residents to provide input on the draft plan will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at town hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
The draft Town Center Plan Update will be presented to the Economic Development Commission in September for its review and recommendation, with the final draft scheduled to go to the town council in October.
The final report will include:
- A working draft of vision statement, project principles and strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
- A photographic survey of Town Center conditions/features and elements.
- A traffic observation and pedestrian connectivity analysis that will focus on issues relative to traffic flows, intersection performance, property access, and parking, etc., and better connectivity throughout the Town Center area.
- An overview analysis of office, retail and residential real estate — inventory data as well as sales tax data for the Town Center.
- Recommendations for district strategies options and/or boundaries of more identifiable zones.
- Land use options for the Town Center based on the market analysis, findings and overall planning framework.
- Provisions for prototype development options for vacant lands and scenarios for both public and private land holdings based on the market analysis and direction of the planning effort.
- Opportunities to better reinforce an overall design aesthetic for the Town Center and relationship to uses and potential districts.
- Articulated potential options for the appropriate level and degree of amenities that can complement both existing and proposed Town Center uses.
- Recommendations for marketing and branding theming options.
- Recommendations for the next steps for planning and implementation of the disposition of town-owned properties.
- An updated Town Center final report with a series of vision plan illustrations, sketches, renderings and perspectives for the overall Town Center area, vacant lands, street scenes, etc. Implementation strategies and action items in an implementation matrix that identifies the range of possibilities relative to parcels, improvements, costs, phasing and incentives.
To view the current plan, visit QueenCreek.org/TownCenter.
Editor’s note: Doreen Cott is the director of the town of Queen Creek Economic Development department.
