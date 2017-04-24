Vice mayor: Update from your Queen Creek Budget Committee

Over the past several weeks, the town of Queen Creek Budget Committee has been reviewing the town manager’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2017-18.
I was honored to serve as the chair of the committee, working alongside council members Dawn Oliphant and Emilena Turley. We had the opportunity to review and question, in detail, every element of the entire budget, which totals $213.1 million.
At our second meeting, held on April 12, the committee passed the recommended budget on a 2-1 vote.
The town’s budget will guide our community over the next year, serving as a policy document and identifying our financial goals.
The recommended budget, which will go to the town council for a vote on June 7, reflects the top needs and desires that we have heard from our residents, infrastructure improvements.
Specifically, the budget includes a $6.5 million placeholder in the operating budget to use toward infrastructure, with a primary focus on roads. We currently have seven road improvement projects in the design phase that will begin over the next eight months.
Beyond just improving our roadways, we also prioritized maintaining our current roadways in the next budget.
Another infrastructure highlight of the budget is the development of the West Park site, a new park that will break ground this summer near Ocotillo Road and Sossaman Road.
We heard the need from our residents for more recreational opportunities, including a fishing lake, ballfields, a wheel-friendly feature, and splash pad, and we are excited to bring this new amenity to the community.
While we anticipate overall revenues to increase in fiscal year 2017-18, our budget continues to be fiscally conservative.
For example, as our population continues to increase, estimated to be 44,700 at the end of fiscal year 2017-18, the budget only includes eight new strategic positions, in transportation, utilities and finance.
As your elected representatives, we are committed to making financially responsible decisions that are reflective of what the community wants.
Every city and town is required by law to pass a balanced budget each year. I encourage our residents to take the time to review the recommended budget online — at QueenCreek.org/Budget — and attend the upcoming town council meetings, particularly June 7.
Editor’s note: Queen Creek Vice Mayor Jeff Brown is chairman of the Queen Creek Budget Committee. Town council meetings generally begin at 5:30 p.m. in Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Public hearings do not begin before 7 p.m. Meeting agendas and the council’s information packet can be viewed on the town’s website at www.queencreek.org. Click on the meeting listing on the town’s Calendar.
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email qcnews@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Queen Creeek Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.