Woman thanks good Samaritan, first responders for their help

I just wanted to say thank you to the people who helped me last May 21 when I got T-boned that morning around 6:30 a.m. on Ellsworth Loop and Ocotillo.

Thanks to the man who stayed to witness for me and, of course, to the sheriffs and the paramedics who took care of me. May God continue to bless you as you spread His blessings to others. I thank God most of all for sparing my life and I am recovering.

Arrem Lei Echica Yanez
Queen Creek

