78 homes planned planned at Combs and Gantzel

A rezoning to allow the re-designation of a 16.7-acre parcel from assisted living to a 78-lot single family residential subdivision in San Tan Valley is to be discussed at the Nov. 15 meeting of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors. The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, Administrative Complex, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence.
The property is approximately 500 feet east of the intersection of Combs and Gantzel roads on the north side. The board is to hold a public hearing on a Mint Homes application requesting a planned area development overlay zoning district amendment of the 882-acre Pecan Ranch PAD. The Pinal County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 9-1 to recommend approval of case PZ-PD-004-17 with 16 stipulations, according to the agenda at http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/bos/Pages/AgendaMinutes.aspx.
Pinal County Board of Supervisors meetings may be viewed live on the county’s website. To stream a live meeting or view videos of previous meetings, visit http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/bos/Pages/Home.aspx and click on the appropriate box under Menu on the left-hand side of the page.