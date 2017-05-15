83˚F-85˚F range for Monday

Plan on mostly sunny skies around the region. Afternoon temperatures will step back into the 83˚F-85˚F range around the Valley , according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“The May temperature roller coaster continues this week with Valley residents getting another lucky crash in daily highs through mid-week. The main impetus for the cooler weather will be another series of mainly dry disturbances moving into the lower Great Basin. This first system will affect the region later this evening into Tuesday before a second disturbance arrives on Thursday. Little if any rain will accompany these systems; instead, most locations will experience daily breezy conditions and periods of increased cloud cover to go along with below-average temperatures. Warmer weather will return later in the week as temperatures are forecast to trend back into the 90s over the upcoming weekend. For today plan on mostly sunny skies around the region. Afternoon temperatures will step back into the 83˚F-85˚F range around the Valley with higher terrain areas reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. South winds will be breezy in the 7-14 mph range with gusts in the 20-25mph range this afternoon/evening. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the low 60s around the urban corridor partly cloudy skies and breezy winds,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.