87˚F-89˚F range forecast for April 28
Afternoon highs will take a step back into the 87˚F-89˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on windy conditions (April 28) as a cold front moves across the region. Afternoon highs will take a step back into the 87˚F-89˚F range around the Valley. The strongest winds are expected later in afternoon/evening with gusts in the 30-40 mph range. Far eastern portions of the county may also see a shower or two with the frontal passage, but not expecting much in the way of measurable rain. A colder air mass will settle into the region on Saturday with highs limited to the low 80s around the Valley under mostly sunny skies and lingering breezes. Temperatures will then trend upward on Sunday under clear skies, rebounding in the mid to upper 80s, before returning to the 90s for early next week,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.
