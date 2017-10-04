Changes to make voting process more accessible, says county

The voting process in Maricopa County has just gotten easier for voters.
Historically, a voter who wanted to cast a ballot in person or needed a replacement ballot had to find the single polling place assigned to his or her precinct. The latter was determined geographically by the voter’s address.
However, the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office and Elections Department has changed that beginning with this November’s jurisdictional election. It has introduced ballot centers to replace the one polling place per precinct model.
Ballot centers are not limited to precincts, meaning voters can vote or drop off their completed ballot at any ballot center across the county if they choose not to mail their ballot.
The centers are open evenings and weekends, making it easier for voters to vote, Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said during an interview.
“They can come downtown for a Diamondbacks game and vote at a ballot center if it is open,” Mr. Fontes said. “We’re making things more available and as easy as possible to vote.”
Register to vote
Mr. Fontes and his staff traveled across the county Sept. 26-27 as part of a voter registration drive held in conjunction with National Voter Registration Day, Sept. 26. County residents were able to learn about the voting procedural changes while registering to vote, updating their voter information or checking whether they were listed on the polling books.
County residents have until Oct. 10 to register to vote. Those who were unable to attend the registration drive can register online at https://servicearizona.com/voterRegistration.
The Nov. 7 jurisdictional election is an all mail election, Karen Loschiavo, media contact for the county’s elections department, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
“Some towns and districts were already doing mail elections but this year, all voters in the 26 jurisdictions holding elections will get their ballots in the mail.”
Registered voters then have the option to mail in their ballot, drop them at a ballot center or vote in person at a center.
More than 90 percent of votes cast in off-year elections are cast by mail, according to information provided by Ms. Loschiavo.
Ballots will be mailed to the county’s 1.1 million voters starting Oct. 11. Ballots can take three to five days to reach their destination, according to a video produced by the elections department. It may be viewed at https://youtu.be/4_lzZeRaIXk.
Each ballot is assigned a unique bar code that allows it to be tracked throughout the entire process, Mr. Fontes said.
Voters who want to cast their ballot by mail can mark their ballot, then “sign it, seal it and send it,” Mr. Fontes said during an interview.
Those who wish to vote in person or drop off a completed ballot can stop by any ballot center in Maricopa County, cast their ballot and receive a sticker that says they voted.
Ballot centers
Four ballot centers will be open starting Oct. 11 and continuing through election day, Nov. 7. Additional polling centers will be added on Oct. 28, with all 27 centers open starting Nov. 3 through election day.
To view a schedule and the locations of all the ballot centers, visit https://recorder.maricopa.gov/votinglocator/November2017JurisdictionsHavingElectionsWeb.pdf.
The site also includes a link to a map of the ballot centers.
To cast a ballot in person, voters will be directed by an elections department staff member to one of at least six check-in terminals located inside each of the ballot centers.
A voter will scan his or her ID with a bar code and check in, Mr. Fontes said.
Voters whose ID lacks a bar code will be asked six different bits of data that only they would know, such as their month of birth, he said. The Ballot of Demand printer will then print out a ballot that is custom to the voter.
Voters also can update their address using the terminal.
A Ballot on Demand printer can print a ballot front and back along with the envelope affidavit in less than 30 seconds, Mr. Fontes said. The voter’s original ballot is canceled.
The ability to print a replacement ballot from any ballot center adds another layer of convenience for voters by reducing the number of provisional ballots created each election, the county recorder said.
There are two reasons why someone might have a provisional ballot, Mr. Fontes said. The first is an outdated address.
People often do not update their address with the elections department when moving to a new precinct, which is specific to a location, he said.
The second is the wrong polling place, he said. Under the previous voting model, people were unable to vote at a polling place outside their assigned precinct. If the voter was unable to travel to his or her designated polling place, he or she could vote by provisional ballot.
That meant filling out additional information which would have to be verified by an elections worker after all the ballots were received at the elections department.
The department begins releasing election results at 8 p.m. on elections day.
However, as a result of the lengthy process to verify provisional ballots, the elections department often is unable to release its final results until the Friday after an election.
About 56,000 provisional ballots were cast last fall, Mr. Fontes said. He said he expects the new ballot centers will reduce that number to less than 5,000 or 6,000.
“With this new system, you can’t possibly go to the wrong polling place,” he said.
The revised voting procedures are being reviewed by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, Mr. Fontes said.
Vote by mail or in person?
The Queen Creek Unified School District administrative office, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road, will serve as a ballot center Oct. 28-Nov. 7. Registered voters can vote in person or drop off their ballot 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and 6 a.m.-7 p.m. election day.
Local voters such as Jaime Cancel who stopped by the voter registration drive hosted by the school district Sept. 27 did not believe the changes would affect the method by which they would cast their ballot.
Mr. Cancel came by the school district administrative office Sept. 26 with his wife, Astrid, and daughter Sofia to register to vote while Mr. Fontes and his staff were there.
The Cancel family moved in September to Queen Creek and Mr. Cancel wanted to make sure he could vote in the Nov. 7 election, he said.
“It’s important to vote and exercise my right to have a say in what is happening in our country and town,” he said, adding he was planning to drop off his ballot at the Queen Creek ballot center.
Amanda Deodutt and Ella Chasten, Maricopa County voters who work for the school district, said they vote by mail.
“I mail in my ballot. It’s very convenient,” Ms. Deodutt said.
Sheryl Stradling stopped by the registration drive to check whether her name was listed as on the elections department’s permanent early voter list.
It was, Christine Dyster, community relations team lead for the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office and Elections Department, said during a phone interview. She said while they were in Queen Creek her team registered six voters and checked the registration status of four others.
Ms. Stradling said she plans to drop off her completed ballot for the Nov. 7 election at the Queen Creek ballot center because doing so has a fun perk.
“That way I get my (“I voted”) sticker,” she said with a smile.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.