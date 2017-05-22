Clerk of the Superior Court satellite office to open in San Tan Valley

Pinal County Clerk of the Superior Court Amanda Stanford has announced a satellite office of the Clerk of the Superior Court will open Wednesday, May 24, in San Tan Valley.
The additional location is inside the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office substation at 40815 N. Ironwood Road, San Tan Valley.
This office will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, except on Pinal County recognized holidays.
“I’m looking forward to extending services to the San Tan Valley area,” Ms. Stanford said in a press release. “I’m grateful that Sheriff (Mark) Lamb understood the needs of the community to allow my office the ability to utilize some of the San Tan Valley Sheriff’s Office Substation work space in order for me to meet those needs.”
“We at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office are committed to working with all of our county partners so we can achieve the best result with the least impact on the taxpaying residents and businesses of Pinal County,” Sheriff Lamb said in the release.
The San Tan Valley location will offer a general range of services for its customers. They include the acceptance of court-ordered payments, issuance of marriage licenses and the filing of adoption, probate, guardianship, divorce and civil cases.
The satellite facility is set up to accept debit/credit card transactions only and will not accept cash or checks at this time.
“I hope the citizens of Pinal County are pleased as my office continues our efforts to enhance and extend services throughout Pinal County. We will be opening one more part-time satellite office in Oracle sometime this summer,” Ms. Stanford said.The Florence office of the Clerk of the Superior Court is at 971 N. Jason Lopez Circle in the Pinal County Justice Complex, Building A. It is open to serve the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Satellite offices are located in Apache Junction, Casa Grande and Maricopa. The office of the Clerk of the Superior Court in Pinal County can be reached at 520-866-5300.
To learn more about the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court in Pinal County, visit: http://www.coscpinalcountyaz.gov/.